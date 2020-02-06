Dory the dog trains for 5k race

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A dog found floating around in a cage in Kaufman Lake is celebrating her rescue by running a 5K with the man who took her in.

Courtesy: Dory Fritz Facebook page

On Monday, a Facebook page dedicated to Dory Fritz said she was celebrating the three-month anniversary of her dad, Bryant Fritz, rescuing her. Dory’s new family is celebrating by running in the Road Race for the Animals 5K on February 29 at the College of Veterinary Medicine.

After Dory was rescued from the lake, Bryant Fritz took her to the emergency clinic at the University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital. When he brought her in, officials said she was suffering from hypothermia and had wounds that needed to be treated.

Three months later, she is training for the 5K. The race–which benefits the Wildlife Medical Clinic and Mobile Mutts–is still accepting runners.

If you want to run or walk in the race, the cost is $25 for early registration or $30 to sign up the day of the race. You can find the sign-up sheet here.

For more information, click here.