Dory the dog crosses 5K finish line

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — You may remember her as the dog who “just kept swimming.” Today, she was seen as the dog who “just kept walking.”

Dory the dog became a social media sensation when her now owner rescued her from Kaufman Lake in Champaign. She was floating in a crate, freezing, and fighting for her life.

Today, Dory proudly crossed the finish line at the 26th annual Road Race for the Animals 5K. She was joined by many new furry friends.

Her owners say she has come a long way since the day they first saw her.

“It’s a really amazing experience to be able to do that and take her out in public and share her story,” says owner Bryant Fritz. “When people hear about it, they really care about the cause. So, we hope to get her out to a lot more events and hopefully help some more animals get the homes that they really deserve.”

The proceeds from the 5K go to Wildlife Medical Clinic and Mobile Mutts, which helps stray dogs get adopted into forever homes.