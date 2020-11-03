Dory the dog celebrates one year with family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A dog found floating in a cage at Kaufman Lake is celebrating one year with her adoptive parents – Bryant and Krystal Fritz.





Dory was rescued by Bryant Fritz last November. He took her to the emergency clinic at the University of Illinois Vet Med. She suffered from hypothermia and other wounds.







Now, a year later, she is living her best life.

Fritz says Dory means everything to him and his fiancé.

“I think she means a lot to a lot of different people,” Fritz says. “Us personally, we’re just really lucky that we were the ones that we’re able to give her that home that she deserved for a very long time. And I know that there are so many people that would have given her the same love that my fiance, Krystal and I are able to give her.”

Back in February, Dory ran a 5K and helped raise money for the Champaign County Humane Society.

Fritz says they have gone on too many adventures to count. Dory especially loves to go fishing and is a great swimmer.

If you would like to keep up with Dory’s adventures, you can follow her on Facebook. Her page is called Dory Fritz.

Here are a few photos from her year with Bryant and Krystal:















Dory’s parents shared this sweet message for her anniversary: