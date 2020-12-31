Dory Fritz inspires special brew

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The story of nearly-drowned Dory Fritz has inspired many over the past year — and now that inspiration has spilled over to the brewers at Triptych.

They’ve crafted a German-inspired altbier ale with Dory’s likeness on the can.

A tribute reads that the beer was created “to commemorate the top dog of the Champaign County Humane Society’s Mutt Strut 2020.”

Dory Fritz raised more than $10,000 for CCHS during the spring 5K event.

She was found nearly drowning and freezing in Champaign’s Kauffman Lake in November 2019.

The man who rescued her and took her to the University of Illinois’ veterinary hospital — Bryan Fritz — ended up adopting her shortly thereafter.