Dory celebrates her birthday by giving back

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Dory, the puppy rescued from a cage that was dumped and abandoned in Kaufman Lake in Champaign last year, is growing up and celebrating her first birthday this month by giving back to other homeless dogs and cats.

The once scared little puppy struggling to stay afloat in Kaufman Lake is now a happy dog with loving owners who saved her. While her true birthday remains a mystery, the vet thinks she is now about one year old.

Her family is celebrating her birthday by joining the Champaign County Humane Society’s fundraiser called The Virtual Mutt Strut and Cat Nap. It is a competition between cats and dogs. The animal and owner who gets the most donations will be featured on a personalized label of Triptych Fall Brew Beer, plus other prizes.

Dory’s story gained national attention, and now her owners want her fame to help other animals too. “I think there’s a really beautiful irony to Dory’s story,” said owner Bryant Fritz. “One person’s failed attempt to end her life has gone on to really inspire and bring a lot of joy to literally millions of people, which is unbelievable. Now we can raise funds for the humane society and help to give animals loving homes that they deserve, like Dory has.” The deadline to donate is June 30.

Whoever donates the most to the Champaign County Humane Society’s fundraiser will win a “date with Dory.” Once the winner is announced, she will come out and visit their home or business for a few hours.