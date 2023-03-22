URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Facilities and Services announced that northbound traffic in one lane will be closed for a portion of Dorner Dr. beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The closure, between Gregory Dr. and Peabody Dr. on the U of I campus, is due to pavement patching work. Officials said that traffic along the intersecting streets of Gregory Dr. and Peabody Dr. will be impacted by this closure.

The road is scheduled to reopen on April 7, weather permitting.

U of I Facilities and Services shared the map of the project below: