Dorms opening early for students to watch last Illini home game

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The bowl-bound Illini football team still has one home game left, and University of Illinois officials want students to be there.

University housing will re-open resident halls early so students can come back early from Thanksgiving break. Dorm will allow students back on Saturday, November 30 at 9:00 a.m. That’s one day earlier than normal.

The Illini take on Northwestern at 11:00 a.m. that day at Memorial Stadium. Students can buy an unlimited number of tickets for the Illinois football regular season finale for $10 each.