CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Tickets to see a presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winning author disappeared in minutes.

Doris Kearns Goodwin will speak at the Champaign Public Library later this month. The library had 350 tickets available this morning. They ran out in just eight minutes, and the waitlist is already full.

Program and Events Librarian Maura Stutzman said the event has been in the works for two years. She thinks people are excited to get back to the library for in-person events again.

“We knew we’d have a big response, but this has been amazing. I think it’s record-breaking for the library. I’m just so grateful that we can live in a community where an author coming to visit is such a big deal. That’s just awesome,” she said.

If you missed your chance to get a ticket, she said to check the library’s website every few days for any waitlist spots that might open up. She said there’s still plenty of opportunities to meet other authors there.