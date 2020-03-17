DoorDash makes changes to protect Dashers and serve communities

NATIONAL (WCIA) — As cities across the country put restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, food-delivery service DoorDash is taking steps to help those communities.

Starting Tuesday, independent restaurants in the U.S. can sign up for free with DoorDash and Caviar ad pay zero commissions for 30 days. Officials said this is not a deferral of fees and merchants will not be asked to pay anything back.

They will also be adding more than 100,000 independent restaurant partners to DashPass, their subscription program that offers free delivery for consumers. Officials are also reducing commissions for merchants already using DashPass and giving Caviar restaurants opportunity to participate in a free delivery program.

For all existing DoorDash partners, restaurants will not pay commission fees on pickup orders. This is so customers will spend less time in the stores.

In addition to these services, DoorDash is setting aside up to $20 million in merchant marketing programs to create more revenue for restaurants that are already using DoorDash.

Along with helping restaurants in trying times, officials said they are taking care of their Dashers who get sick. They said they are providing financial assistance to eligible drivers and Caviar couriers diagnosed with COVID-19 or quarantined. They are also in the process of shipping hand sanitizers and gloves for Dashers.

Starting this week, the default delivery method will be changed to a no-contact option to minimize contact between Dashers and customers. “Leave it at my door’ will be the default drop-off option, but customers will still have the “Hand it to me” option. Dashers have also been advised they can initiate a no-contact delivery at any time by reaching out to the customer by calling or texting them to confirm.