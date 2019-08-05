Don’t Stop Tour 2019 making Central Illinois appearance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A country music superstar is gracing the area with his presence for a Labor Day weekend show. Trace Adkins is bringing his “Don’t Stop Tour 2019,” to The Devon, Sunday, September 1.

In his two decade career, Adkins has charted ten Top 10 singles, 4 number one songs, sold millions of albums and won multiple awards.

Trace Adkins Don’t Stop Tour 2019

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

2686 East Cantrell Street, Decatur

Concert: Sunday, September 1, 7 pm

Ticket sales: Friday, August 9, 10 am

$30 – $55

(217) 422 – 5911