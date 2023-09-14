URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police want to alert people of an annual siren test that is scheduled for Friday.

The emergency siren on the southwest side of campus will sound off at 9 a.m. Officials want to make sure that people know this is not a tornado or any other type of emergency, but only a test.

This test is different from the monthly tornado siren tests normally heard in the area. This emergency siren is only tested once a year.

Though this will only be a routine check-up, U of I students are not just alerted to emergencies through sirens; they can also be made aware through Illini-Alerts. U of I students, faculty and staff are automatically subscribed to the Illini-Alert system, where they are sent email and text notifications in case of an emergency. Those within the on-campus community who are not automatically subscribed can text “IlliniAlert” to 226787 to receive urgent notifications.