Donors needed as blood use rises

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Community Blood Services of Illinois is calling on blood donors to help respond to an increase in blood utilization by hospitals within its four-state service region.

This after several weeks of reduced activity, hospitals have eased restrictions on elective surgeries and are now providing treatment options that were previously postponed.

Community Blood Services is looking for donors to schedule an appointment, call (800) 217-4483, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or use the Blood Center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations that host mobile blood drives were forced to cancel or postpone events.