Donors make Operation Honor Guard a success

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Operation Honor Guard was only 13 hours long, but you helped make it a success across Central Illinois.

You helped WICA raise $160,000 to outfit honor guards in our area with proper uniforms and equipment for veteran funerals. Every day a group of veteran volunteers stands guard and performs military rites at those funerals. This group of volunteers is known as the Honor Guard. They serve in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.

The Posts that support these Honor Guards have a number of costs associated with their service including the cost of flags, uniforms, transportation, guns and ammunition. Donations will be given to participating American Legion and VFW Posts.

There is still time to donate online. You can do so here.