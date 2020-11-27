Donations needed to train CASA advocates

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA 3’s Day of Giving is next week and we are partnering with CASA this year.

The organization has locations across central Illinois, recruiting and training volunteers to work as advocates for abused and neglected children.

Effingham County CASA said donations are more important than ever this year. The pandemic put a stop to their two main fundraising events.

“The volunteer training is strictly built on donations,” said Shelby Alward, Effingham County CASA volunteer. “So, we have a lot of kids that don’t have a CASA advocate assigned to them right now. The more donations we can receive, the more trainings we have, the better opportunity these children will have.”

Right now, they serve more than 500 kids in the Champaign County system alone and they said they need to keep helping, no matter what the pandemic throws at them.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.