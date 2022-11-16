CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District, City of Champaign, Human Kinetics and Champaign Center Partnership are once again hosting this year’s Bundle Up Clothing Drive.

“Last year we delivered over 600 items to the community from the generous support received,” said Jameel Jones, Director of Recreation for the Champaign Parks Department. “Our agencies are proud to work together again this year to spearhead the Bundle Up’s Clothing Drive and gather winter weather gear for those who don’t have the means to purchase these items for themselves or their families.”

Residents are encouraged to donate new or gently used items, including coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and other cold-weather clothing to assist those in need this winter. Items can be dropped off at one of these Champaign locations:

Martens Center – 1515 N. Market St.

Champaign City Building – 102 N. Neil St.

Leonhard Recreation Center – 2307 Sangamon Dr.

Bresnan Meeting Center – 706 Kenwood Rd.

Springer Cultural Center – 201 N. Randolph St.

“The Champaign community is so kind and generous, and this is just one more way for people to provide assistance to those in need this winter season,” said Jones. “I am very appreciative of the partners in this effort, and it shows just how strong we are together.”

Donations are being collected through Dec. 16 and will then be distributed to local families and individuals in need.