Donations needed for blessing bags

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman in the Champaign-Urbana area is trying to help the homeless this winter.

Champaign resident Destine Keen has started creating ‘blessing bags.’ They are bags full of essential items that are needed like blankets, socks, and toiletries.

Keen will be creating a total of 120 bags. She plans to pass them out to local homeless shelters before Christmas.

“I just want the homeless to know that there are people that care about them. And I could have easily been in their situation so many times in my life, so I just want them to know that people care,” says Keen.

Keen is also accepting donations. She has created an amazon wish list with essential items.