CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A woman says her cat was pepper-sprayed in the face. The person who did it got away, but a neighbor saw it all. It happened on West Clark near South New Street. The owner says the cat was just sitting outside on the porch when it happened.

Pepper spray is something you have in case you're attacked, but Leslie Till is still trying to understand why someone would use it on her pet. Till says she was sitting inside Thursday morning when she heard her cat, Clarence, crying out in pain.