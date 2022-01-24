Donation will help replace school books lost in flood

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A nearly $2,000 donation will help replace books at a Watseka school that were lost in a 2020 flood.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation on Tuesday will hand over $1,850 to Wanda Kendall Elementary School. The school applied for and won the money through the foundation’s Beyond Words Program. That program helps public school libraries in a community that has a Dollar General which have “incurred substantial damage or hardship due to a natural disaster, fire or an act recognized by the federal government as terrorism.”

Wanda Kendall school serves Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students, according to the school website.