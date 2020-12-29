Donation helps dog get back to favorite activities

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A dog in Vermilion County will be able to do some of her favorite things after a recent donation.

Jenn Garrett with Hootierville Junction Wildlife Animal Adventures near Hoopeston got hold of a wheelchair for dogs, but she did not know who to give it to. After putting out a call for help on social media–and even getting some interest from the U.K.– she found a perfect match in Wellington.

“A sweet little dog named Molly that was in an accident and lost one of her back legs, said Garrett. “She is getting older. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh you can have it.’ And I brought it to her and extra food, like senior food for her. So hopefully now she can get back to chasing bunnies.”

Garrett said when she delivered the wheelchair it was perfect because Molly was wearing a pink collar to match her new chair.