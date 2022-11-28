WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Warrensburg has set up a donation fund following the death of a 41-year-old woman last week.

The Warrensburg Police were called to a home for a suspected domestic violence situation.

A woman was found dead in her home and had “apparent gunshot trauma.” Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg.

The Village of Warrensburg shared on their Facebook page that they created the “Lourash Family Assistance” fund to assist the four children impacted by the incident. All of the money will go towards both short-term and long-term needs.

The fund is set up with the local Buena Vista National Bank. Donation locations include the Village Hall, Buena Vista Bank, Warrensburg Cafe and all 121 Coffee Run locations.

The Village shared their thanks to all who have responded and want to assist financially and said that they want to “make a difference in providing for those children who never had a say in what happened.”