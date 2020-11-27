Donating plasma to help COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There is an opportunity for COVID-19 survivors to help in the treatment of those currently battling the virus.

A Springfield woman recovered from COVID-19 a couple months ago. She has now donated plasma so those with the virus can get the antibodies she had when she had it. This is called convalescent plasma. It can help prevent symptoms or assist them with recovering from their current symptoms.

Officials said patients can donate 28 days after they stop showing symptoms. After that, you can donate plasma once a week. They are asking for as many COVID-19 survivors as possible to donate.