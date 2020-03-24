Donating blood? Center now requires appointments to do so

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A local blood bank is moving its donation services to appointment-only in order to reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19.

Community Blood Services of Illinois normally accepts walk-ins, but with social distancing requirements and groups of 10 or people discouraged from gathering, the bank has moved to only allowing those with appointments to come inside the building.

In a press release, blood bank officials said the move was to “ensure appropriate spacing between donors as our staff members implement practices to maintain a safe, hygienic environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Donors will be screened prior to giving blood. Body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin levels will be taken before the donation begins; those experiencing any symptoms similar to those of coronavirus are asked to avoid donation centers.

COVID-19 has also resulted in the cancellation of at least six weeks’ worth of blood drives for the bank; officials said donations in the days ahead will be crucial to maintaining regular inventory levels.

So far, the center has maintained steady supply levels, according to the release.

To find an opportunity to donate, call CBSI at (217) 367-2202 or (800) 217-4483 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org.