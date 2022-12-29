CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two women have bonded over an unimaginable loss and how they’ve come through the pain.

They met in a support group after they both lost their newborns to unforeseen complications during pregnancy and birth.

They both were also given several blood products in the hospital that saved their lives.

You can make a difference and save lives too.

WCIA 3 is partnering with Impact life for the WCIA 3 Gift of Life Blood Drive. It’s honoring the memories of Dave Benton and Robert Reese, two beloved members of the WCIA family, who relied on blood donations in their fights against cancer.

We’re hosting a multi-day event, starting December 26th and running until the 30th at various locations across Central Illinois.

