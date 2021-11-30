DONATE NOW: WCIA 2021 Day of Giving drive for Victory Over Violence

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, WCIA 3 will be placing its Day of Giving emphasis on the Victory Over Violence initiative in partnership with United Way of Champaign County.

Victory Over Violence is a solutions-driven response to the problems of violence that has been plaguing our community in recent months.

The goal is to raise awareness and resources for organizations and individuals that are working toward solutions.

Money raised during the Day of Giving will be used to fund Solution Grants which will be distributed to programs that work to address the problems of violence.

The United Way of Champaign County is partnering with WCIA 3 to launch this new initiative, award grants, and track how our community is achieving Victory Over Violence.

Six initial organizations will be recipients of the Day of Giving Victory Over Violence initiative:

Crime Stoppers

First String

Midnight Basketball – Youth for Christ

Goal Getters

Shop with a Cop

Dream Girls

Other local groups will be invited to apply for a Solution Grant through The United Way of Champaign County. The Day of Giving Victory Over Violence collection will be taking place from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm at the WCIA 3 back parking lot.

You can donate both in-person in the WCIA back parking lot as well as online.