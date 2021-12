CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Toys For Tots drive kicks off Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m..

Come by the WCIA back parking lot to donate a new unwrapped toy! You can also bring your donation to the Crossroads Christian Church on North Vermilion Street in Danville.

If you cannot bring your donation in person, you can also make an online donation! Toys and cash collected will help central Illinois kids have a great Christmas this year.