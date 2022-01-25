Donate blood, get free dozen doughnuts

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross and Krispy Kreme are teaming up with an offer to motivate people into donating blood: anyone who donates will be rewarded with a free dozen doughnuts.

People can present a blood donation sticker or a blood donor card at Krispy Kreme locations to receive their reward through the end of January.

The Red Cross said that while it has seen a “significant and encouraging response” to the calls for blood donations, the nationwide blood crisis is still ongoing. Winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply, with storms cancelling blood drives across the country.

People interested in in donating are urged to schedule the earliest available appointment in their area, especially because of the persisting effects of the Omicron COVID variant and winter weather.