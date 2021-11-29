CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Don Moyer Jr. has been involved with the Champaign Boys and Girls Club for decades.

“It’s a legacy with his family. His father started this club many many years ago, and he’s been an integral part of the success of this club over the last 40-50 years,” Bob Plecki, the board president, said.

He said thousands of kids have been impacted by the Moyer family. In particular, Don Moyer Jr.

“We have a saying around here that it’s always about the kids, and so this award is really about the kids and what we’ve been able to do for them, and the impact it’s had on the community, and Mr. Moyer has really been out front in all of this regard,” he said.

Kids like Joe Stovall. He said when he was growing up, the club was the foundation of his family.

“I grew up two blocks from the club, and so all the activities and things I got to do as a child were totally associated with the club, and it was the foundation of my youth. My first job was here at the club, first baseball game with the club. So, a lot of activities I got to do growing up came right through these doors,” Stovall said.

Stovall said he’s just one voice of the many kids who have come through the doors of the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club.

He said he can’t thank the Moyer family enough for what they’ve done for the community.

“The club has always provided an outlet for kids who need it most. Regardless of socio-economic background, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, the club is the place to be if you want a positive result in your child’s life,” Stovall said.

Mayor Deb Feinen also declared Monday Don Moyer Jr. day. Moyer is the first inductee of the 2021 class into the Illinois Boys and Girls Club hall of fame.