Don Moyer Jr., Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame inductee, passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charles Burton, CEO of the Champaign Boys and Girls Club, announced on Monday that longtime supporter Don Moyer Jr. has passed away.

Moyer supported the Club for over 50 years after it was founded by his father. He left such an impact on the Club and the Champaign community that the Club is named in his honor.

Moyer was further honored when he was inducted into the Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame last month.

“Don Moyer Jr. leaves an amazing legacy. [He] has been one of the most instrumental people in keeping the mission and work of the club alive over the past 50 plus years,” Burton said. “He will be missed by so many people, and we are grateful for his impact of service to our Club and community.”

Details about services have not been announced.