Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club to reopen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Come June 15, doors will reopen at the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.

The club had previously been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once it reopens under the Phase 3 Restore Illinois guidelines, elementary-aged children will be served from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and teenagers will be served in the evening until 8 p.m. at the Park Street location.

“Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is the only place that some of the families in our community can turn to when schools are closed. We will be monitoring the reopening diligently, and will continue to operate as long as we are able to provide a safe environment for young people. As always, we place the safety of our youth and staff at the highest level,” executive director, Sam Banks said in a release.

DMBGC is strictly following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) guidelines to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all participants.

The club serves more than 1,500 young people.