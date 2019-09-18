Domestic violence victims & survivors: You are NOT Alone

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In light of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Dove is holding several candle-lighting ceremonies to remind people “You are NOT Alone.”
A service will take place to remember victims of domestic violence and celebrate survivors who work to end abuse. Candles will be lit for both survivors and victims.
You are NOT Alone
First Assembly of God Church
108 South Oak Street, Shelbyville
Thursday, October 3, 7 pm
Christ Lutheran Church
701 South Mulberry Street, Clinton
Thursday, October 10, 7 pm
First Presbyterian Church
204 West Prairie, Decatur
Tuesday, October 15, 7 pm
First Presbyterian Church
214 South Charter Street, Monticello
Thursday, October 24, 7 pm
United Methodist Church
216 West Jefferson, Sullivan
Tuesday, October 29, 7 pm
For more information, click here.