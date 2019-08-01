Domestic violence charges for stabbing of roommate

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Bloomington man faces domestic violence charges after a stabbing. 20-year old Xavier Brown was arrested without incident near Madison and Gray streets.

Police were called to St. Joseph’s Medical Center, about 7:30 pm, Tuesday night for a stabbing victim. A man told authorities he was stabbed by a roommate after an argument in their home in the 900-block of Witten Woods Drive. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown is accused of aggravated domestic battery and is being held on $150,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

