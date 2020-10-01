Domestic violence awards

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–“Domestic violence goes in cycles. Oftentimes when a victim goes through it, it’s not their first and only time, so they will remember those people who support them,” said Teri Ducy, Director of Dove Domestic Violence Program. The people who support them are being honored. Dove highlighted the work of three people in Macon County. “We recognized not only the victims but also the survivors and gave recognition awards to those who have gone over and beyond,” said Ducy.



Deputy Tim Hoffman with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, attorney Candice Stearns with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, and Detective Ben Massey with the Decatur Police Department were recognized. Detective Massey says he’s seen how domestic violence can impact a family. “You may end up arresting dad for battering mom. Then you go 10 years down the road, and you’re still doing the work out on the street. Now you’re arresting the kid for battering his girlfriend,” said Massey, “It’s difficult for victims to be able to say enough is enough if they don’t really have anywhere to go.” That’s when services like Dove can help. “We’re basically the middle guy to get the victims into a safe place or into the arms of people you can trust at Dove. Get them the help they need. Get them a support group that will be there for them,” said Massey.

Dove says they’re changing lives because of their dedication. “It’s always good to let them know that they are appreciated,” said Ducy. “It does help to show that what we’re doing is making a difference in some people’s lives,” said Massey.