PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

Around 1:55 a.m. on Sept 17, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Missouri and Orchard Streets in Atwood.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had discharged his gun during an argument.

Deputies made contact with the man and realized he had a gun. The man would not comply with deputies’ orders, said officials. The deputy discharged his weapon but did not hit the man. No deputies were hurt during the call.

Piatt County Deputies took the man into custody at the Piatt County Jail.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident. No other information is available, and the investigation is ongoing.