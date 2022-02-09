BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested after a domestic dispute resulted in a gun being fired outside a house in Bloomington.

Police officers responded to area of Jefferson and Clinton Streets on Monday after the incident and began investigating. The following day, they arrested 19-year-old Jahni Lyons and 21-year-old Geomonte Lyons in connection with the investigation. A third person was also detained, but released without charges.

Jahni was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person younger than 21.

Geomonte was also charged, but not in connection with the original disturbance. He had warrants for his arrest in McLean County for theft, battery, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property.

Both men were taken to the McLean County Jail.

After the Lyons were arrested, BPD detectives obtained a search warrant for a house and car associated with the incident. They found two guns and ammunition.