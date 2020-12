MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Chicago man was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching a woman.

Christopher Nelson, 39, was arrested by Mattoon Police officers on Sunday evening.

Nelson, on federal probation for drug offenses, allegedly punched a woman while in the 1800 block of South 9th Street that same day.

He was booked into the Coles County Jail on one charge of domestic battery.