SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week.

Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting or provoking manner.

Massey has a prior domestic battery conviction in Effingham County from 2020. If convicted on these latest charges, he faces one to six years in prison.

Massey’s bail is $50,000 and he will make a preliminary court appearance on Sept. 23.