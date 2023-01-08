DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the structure.

The fire department said the fire began in a second-floor bedroom. They were able to bring the fire under control quickly. An overhaul was also completed to ensure the fire did not spread.

May said the cause of the fire was intentional during a domestic altercation. There were no reported injuries and the occupants did not have to be relocated.