Domestic abuse hotline gets extra funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is allocating 1.2 million dollars to expand programs for domestic and sexual abuse survivors during COVID-19.

Domestic and sexual abuse centers across the state are struggling to provide services from their homes, so more victims are having to rely on the hotline.

But that isn’t the only change that was made.Funding for these services is now being provided preemptively. Normally services get their funding through reimbursements, but the system is bogged down because of the response to the pandemic.

But getting that funding quicker will help programs provide whatever services they can.