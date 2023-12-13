SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Shelby County can now receive free books for young children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The award-winning program comes through the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, in collaboration with the Shelbyville Public Library, Shelby Electric Cooperative, and Shelbyville STARS Preschool and Baby Steps. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is an international program that originated in Parton’s home county in Tennessee. The program sends registered children aged five and under a free book through the mail each month.

“We are thrilled that this program from the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library will provide so many children in our county with the gift of books,” said Monica Cameron, Director of the Shelbyville Public Library. “These books will be so much more than just words and pictures on pages. They will spark the children’s imagination, give them a positive attitude about reading, and help them to become lifelong readers.”

The Imagination Library also expanded into Champaign County just last week, demonstrating Central Illinois’ overall commitment to building child literacy.

“Parent engagement in the early years, ages zero to five, is key to academic achievement once children begin school,” said Shannon Shallenberger, Early Childhood Director for Shelbyville CUSD #4. “With the help of this program, we will be able to boost parent engagement, along with language development and early literacy skills. We couldn’t be more excited for this amazing opportunity.”

Shelby County residents who are interested in signing up for the Imagination Library can stop by the Shelbyville Public Library for more information, or visit imaginationlibrary.com to register online.

You can also sponsor a child for $15 a year, covering the cost of 12 books and shipping. Call United Way President Debbie Bogle at 217-422-8537 for more details.