SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — United Way of Champaign County announced that they are bringing the award-winning “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” program to local kids.

The organization partnered with The Dollywood Foundation to bring the program to Champaign County. Through the Imagination Library, registered children aged 5 years old and under can receive free, age-appropriate books each month.

“United Way is committed to building early literacy in Champaign County, fostering a love of learning, and closing achievement gaps,” said Beverley Baker, United Way Chief Impact Officer. “We know that learning to read and love books from an early age makes a big difference. The Imagination Library is an excellent complement to the work that our local grant partners are doing to improve Early Grade Level Success.”

(Credit: United Way of Champaign County Facebook page)

Dolly Parton launched the program in 1995. Her father’s inability to read or write inspired her to encourage literacy and an early love of learning for children. The Imagination Library started in Sevier County, Tenn. — where Parton is from — and has since gone global, sending over 2.6 million free books a month to children around the world.

“An incredible amount of research shows that access to books in the home is connected to higher literacy rates and leads to school success. Reading together also brings families closer and builds great memories,” Baker said.

Registration for the program comes at no cost. Children must be registered in order to receive the books. Books will be mailed about eight to 12 weeks after signing up — the first of which will be “The Little Engine That Could.”

“Several incredible United Way supporters have stepped up to provide the initial support to launch this program, and we hope the community will see the positive impact and consider making a gift so this program can reach every child in our community,” said Becca Guyete, United Way of Champaign County Chief Development Officer.

Those that would prefer to make a physical donation can make checks payable to United Way of Champaign County and mail to 5 Dunlap Court, Savoy, IL 61874. Write “Imagination Library” on the memo line.

Parents or guardians may register for the Imagination Library online at imaginationlibrary.com or unitedwaychampaign.org/ImaginationLibrary.