MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Free children’s books are coming to Piatt County, thanks to country music legend Dolly Parton.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has grown from Parton’s local Tennessee roots to an international program giving children the ability to receive a free book in the mail each month, from birth until they turn five years old.

The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois has partnered with a trio of Monticello-based sponsors, including Koester Homes, Willow Tree Missions, and The Interact Club of Monticello High School, to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Monticello and Piatt County.

“We are delighted to come alongside the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to bring books to young children in Piatt County,” Director of the Allerton Public Library District, Sherry Waldrep said. “Building early literacy skills through books, whether being exposed to, or read to, is vital to helping children become successful and lifelong readers.”

Everyone is welcome to the official kick-off event of the program’s debut to Piatt County on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. in the program room of the Allerton Public Library in Monticello. Each child in attendance who signs up for the program will receive a copy of “The Little Engine That Could” to start their collection.

“This program will give families the ability to build a collection of books in their own home,” Waldrep said.

The program is limited to the first 100 children who sign up. More children will be added to the program as sponsorship opportunities become available.

Any Piatt County resident unable to attend Friday’s kick-off event is welcome to stop by the Allerton Library District for more information or their website here.