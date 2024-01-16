NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Balancing work and higher education can be a challenge. A business in Douglas County is empowering its employees through education — for free.

Dollar General in Newman and other locations offer associates tools for college. Employees can choose between Strayer or Capella University where they take online courses and earn an associate degree.

District Manager Angela Wells said she decided to pursue college a year ago when her son became a junior in high school. She said managing 23 stores, three kids and school can be tricky. However, her motivation is to be an inspiration for her team and her children.

“I want them to understand that yes, sometimes things are hard and sometimes you have a lot on your plate,” Wells said. “But that’s just part of growing, part of learning and part of doing life. So, I want my boys to understand that even when things are tough, we just have to push through.”

The program also allows family members to enroll in higher learning courses. Wells said her oldest son is currently taking classes giving him a head start on college.