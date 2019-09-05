Dollar General donates dollars to youth literacy

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WCIA) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded nearly $65,000 for youth literacy programs in Illinois including some in Central Illinois.

The grants are for programs to help students and educators reach literacy goals throughout the school year. The funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in 44 states.

Recipients of the grants plan to use the fund to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam or learn English.