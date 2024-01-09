SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois has seen a rise in hate in different forms. That’s based on data from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I wish I could say I’m surprised, but unfortunately, I’m not as year after year, we’ve seen increases over and over,” Trent Spoolstra, the associate regional director at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Midwest, said. The organization tracks anti-semitic incidents and other forms of hate.

Data from the Department of Justice shows more than half of those incidents involve race, ethnicity and ancestry. The number of hate crimes in that category increased from 70 in 2021 to 190 in 2022.

During that time period, hate crimes related to religion and sexual orientation spiked. The data shows 14 incidents related to religion occurred in 2021 growing to 68 in 2022. There were 11 bias motivations related to sexual orientation in 2021. In 2022, that number jumped to 75.

“Whoever is viewed as the other in society, who is viewed as different, can then be termed as a threat by a lot of groups,” Spoolstra said. “And it’s not enough to say we want to ostracize this group. But when bad times happen in society, people are looking for answers to things and they say, ‘Well, it’s this group’s fault that this is happening. So let’s target this group.’”

A hate crime like that happened just a few months ago in Plainfield. A landlord is accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian Muslim American boy and attacking his mother.

Officials said the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith and the ongoing war between Israel and hamas.

“That was a horrible, horrible, horrible incident that never should have happened, that the whole Jewish community condemned,” Nancy Sage, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Springfield said.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October, the ADL said they’ve seen a rise in anti-semitic and Islamophoic activity.

“People in the Jewish community are scared right now, people in the Muslim community are scared right now, people in the Arab community are scared right now and really have been, especially after Oct. 7, almost on the edge of their seats in terms of you hear about a crime against this Jewish individual or this Muslim individual or this Arab individual, and it’s been happening nationwide,” Spoolstra said.

Sage said the Jewish Federation of Springfield is not only concerned about the Jewish community — but all communities that could be a target of a hate crime.

She believes creating events with the goal of building understanding between different groups could prevent more from happening.

“I think if that happens, we’re going to find out that we all have more in common than we are different, and I think once we understand the commonalities, we will celebrate them and the differences will dissipate,” Sage said.