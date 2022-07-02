SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) Springfield Courteous Canines hosts Dogs at the Dock Event at the Prop Club 11am until 11pm with $15 admission online, $20 at the door.

“This is a dog and family friendly event to support local nonprofit organizations and small businesses.” said the organizers.

There will be: live music with Colt Ball, food trucks, APL adoption from 11am-3pm, low-cost microchipping from Fur Ever Fosters, a petting zoo, face painting, indoor and outdoor bar, corn hole and bags tournament, multiple contests, outdoor shopping with non-profits and small businesses.

“Come join the fun while supporting local non-profits and small businesses.”