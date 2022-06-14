SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officers said a dog is back with their owner after it went missing from a crash.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, officers stated the dog, Luna, was riding with her owner several days ago when they were involved in a crash. Luna was thrown from the car and possibly hit by a vehicle. She ran away from the scene.

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department Facebook page.

After going missing for several days, Officer Cordery saw Luna Tuesday while on patrol. The officer and a woman from Washington Middle School were able to hold Luna until her owner could get her.