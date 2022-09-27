DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters responded to a mobile home on fire Monday evening and were able to rescue a family dog.

Around 6:20 p.m., the DFD arrived at a mobile home on fire at 2528 Hedrick Court. The Decatur Police Department called in the fire while patrolling the area. When firefighters approached, they reported having found heavy fire and smoke from the mobile home.

Firefighters put out the fire with an attack line.

One person was home when the fire started, but when DFD arrived, all were out except the family dog. DFD searched and was able to rescue the family dog successfully.

Battalion Chief Elder investigated with the Decatur Police Department and ruled the fire accidental. Officials said improperly discarded smoking material was the cause of the fire.