Dog rescued from lake is getting released to animal control

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Veterinarians at University of Illinois says the dog that was rescued from Kaufman Lake is well enough to be released to Champaign County Animal Control today.

The dog will remain in the custody of the Champaign County Animal Control while the investigation is ongoing.

We are actively pursuing the identify of the individual(s) responsible for the Kaufman Lake animal cruelty incident. pic.twitter.com/A6iPJdXCk4 — Champaign PD (@ChampaignPD) November 4, 2019

Champaign County Animal Control wants this to be a reminder if you have concerns regarding animal cruelty or inhumane treatment call the county dispatch office at 217-333-8911.

Donations to assist the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in providing care to ill or injured animals can be made online at http://giving.illinois.edu/.