CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Chatham rescued a dog from a house fire Thursday night, Chatham Fire officials said. The fire resulted in the dog, its owner and two other pets being displaced.

The fire started just before midnight near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Spaulding Orchard Road. Officials said firefighters were alerted at 11:41 p.m. and arrived on scene 10 minutes later; they found smoke and flames coming from the house. The sole human occupant and two of her pets had evacuated, but one of her dogs was missing.

A search of the home found the dog alive, who reunited with their owner. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the room of origin, but the rest of the house suffered smoke and heat damage that left it uninhabitable. No one was hurt.

In addition to three trucks and 10 firefighters from Chatham, personnel and tankers from Auburn and New Berlin-Island Grove also responded. Chatham Fire officials thanked the other two departments for their help.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Officials also took the opportunity to remind people of the importance of smoke detectors, which they said alerted the occupant of the danger. They recommended checking detectors monthly to ensure they are both working and under 10 years old.