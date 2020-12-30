Dog owner is outraged after Animal Control puts her chocolate lab down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–There’s a lot of outrage on social media after a dog was euthanized.

A woman took to Facebook saying Champaign County Animal Control put her dog down before she could pick him up.

Animal control said they picked up the dog on December 18, without a collar. They said they only hold dogs without a collar for five days. They said after the fifth day it becomes property of Champaign.

The owner posted on Facebook saying that she was told by Animal Control they had her dog as late as the 23rd, and couldn’t pick up her dog until after the holidays.

When she went to claim him on Monday, she found out they put him down.

Animal Control could not explain why they put the dog down so soon after being picked up. The dog was mixed breed, a chocolate lab and pitbull. One local advocate said negative stereotypes about these dogs can lead to this type of action.

“Pitbulls have been used for so many awful things,” Judi Bone said. “But they’re not different from any other dog. They just want love and acceptance.”

She said countering these stereotypes are crucial to protecting these dogs, and will be working with the owner to get justice for the dog.